2 Dougherty Co. jailers arrested for contraband

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two detention officers at the Dougherty County Jail were arrested for bringing contraband into the facility, according to Dougherty County officials.
Lisa Grant and Lamar Snells have both been charged with violation of Georgia law in that they provided or conspired to provide prohibited items to one or more inmates, according to officials.
Grant has also been charged with violation of her oath of office.
Officials said all charges are felony offenses.
Both officers have been terminated from employment.
