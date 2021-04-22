Albany public safety committee talks another gun buyback event, safety app trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police say a concern some have about a new app being tested is staying anonymous when reporting crime.
The city is considering the “Guardian Angel” app to help combat crime. It allows you to use an SOS function to call first responders. You can also send video, photos, and information when you see a crime taking place.
Capt. Angel Bradford with the Albany Police Department (APD) said you don’t have to identify yourself to do that.
“Several of them had questions about the ‘s4′ feature. (That) stands for see something, say something and if you send something in using the s4 feature, it is completely anonymous. They don’t know who’s sending the information, just that it was received,” said Bradford.
More than 60 people are participating in the app trial run. More than half of those people live in Albany. The others are law enforcement or work for the city. It’s been going on for a week and will take a month. After that, city leaders will then decide how to move forward.
The committee also discussed having another gun buyback in the fall. This comes after the success of the first one just a few weeks ago.
APD Capt. Benita Childs said none of the guns given back at the event came back stolen.
They find out the status of the weapon by running the serial numbers through a database.
They are still waiting to find the origin of some of the firearms turned in.
“ATF tracing has not been completed yet. It takes anywhere from two to three weeks or a little longer. No weapon was stolen but we are not quite sure all of the origins and that’s what the ATF tracing will give us.” said Childs.
The money used at the buyback was donated by businesses in Albany.
Childs said just a few hours into the buyback, they ran out of funds.
For this reason, they’re hoping to get more funds for the next buyback.
Even though there’s no gun exchange right now, Childs said if you have a firearm you’d like out of your home, call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100, meet them at the law enforcement center with an unloaded gun and they will get it out of your hands.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.