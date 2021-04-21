Worth students get advanced training with dual enrollment

All three of the seniors plan to complete their studies at SRTC in the fall in order to earn their diplomas, and they all intend to pursue careers in Welding. Tyree Rayner said that Cory Miller, his instructor, helped him to find a rewarding career path. “I fell in love with Welding in the 9th grade. We had an excellent teacher who pushed us hard to get going and keep going. Now, I am confident that I can make a career out of it.” He recommends that other high school students take a welding class to see if they like it. “I made a great choice, and I encourage others to try it, too. It’s a great program.”