VPD, VFD give special birthday parade to girl battling cancer
By WALB News Team | April 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 5:25 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Both the Valdosta police and fire departments took part in a special birthday parade for Kylie, a Scintilla Charter Academy first grader.

Kylie has been battling cancer for the last year, and her classmates wanted to make her feel special.

They decided to dress in her favorite colors, held signs and cheered as she was escorted around the school.

And with lights and sirens, both departments were able to help her classmates pull off a special surprise for her.

