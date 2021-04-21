Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 10: This COVID survivor gets specific about side effects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Martistene Williams, an Albany COVID-19 survivor. Martistene spent about nine months recovering in hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Now, she’s telling her story of how she feels and what she’s still dealing with even after shaking the virus. So what does Martistene still deal with on a daily basis?
Listen to the tenth episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.