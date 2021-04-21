Valdosta correctional officer pleads guilty after assaulting inmate

“There is never a reason for a correctional officer to resort to violence that violates an inmate’s constitutional rights,” said Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “The FBI understands that working in a correctional institution is stressful and dangerous work and that the vast majority of the men and women working in these institutions do their jobs honorably on a daily basis. When an officer violates the rights of inmates in their care, it erodes public trust in these important positions and damages the reputation of the hard-working officers who continue to serve.”