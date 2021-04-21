Stormy weather Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although windy it’s a picture perfect, chamber of commerce day across SGA. Wind gusts have been 20-25mph. as temperatures reached mid-upper 70s this afternoon. Tonight winds subside and lows tumble into the low 40s for a rather chilly morning. Abundant sunshine and cool low 70s through the afternoon.
One more chilly night in the 40s then gradually warming into the weekend. Highs Friday upper 70s as warmer air returns. Also clouds return followed by chances of rain and potentially strong storms .
Showers and t’storms move into SGA Saturday with periods of heavy rain as storms become strong to severe. There’ll be several rounds of rain and storms with all modes of severe weather possible including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.
A cold front slides through early Sunday for a dry and nice end to the weekend.
Early week dry and warmer as highs top mid-upper 80s. Late week brings the next round of stormy weather.
