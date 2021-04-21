Speeding cameras being placed in school zones around Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Red Speed cameras are going up in school zones around Albany. A city commissioner said these cameras are meant to stop speeding in school zones, but they can also help with stolen vehicles and amber alerts.
City Commissioner Chad Warbington said you’ll start to see more of these going up in the area. However, he said they won’t be active until this fall.
“It’s not a ‘I gotcha’ kind of thing. There’s going to be a lot of talking about it, PSA announcements. There will be a period of just warnings sent out, and then a few months into it is when tickets will actually begin to be issued,” said Warbington.
He said these cameras will monitor your speed. If it catches you speeding through the zone, it will take a picture of your tag and a citation will come in the mail.
Warbington said there are other benefits to having these cameras.
“They’ll be monitoring speed during the one or two hours of school zones, but also these cameras are license plate readers. The city will be able to use the license plate readers 24/7,” said Warbington.
He said because of this, the cameras can gather tag information for stolen vehicles that pass by and those connected with arrest warrants and amber alerts.
Commissioner Warbington said the city didn’t have to spend any money on red speed.
“This is all paid for by the company and they will get a share of the revenue from the tickets,” said Warbington.
He said any revenue the city receives from the citations will go to law enforcement.
“It will not go into our general budget. It will go towards improving the police department, it will go into improving law enforcement,” said Warbington.
Lt. William Dowdell with APD said there’s a reason school zone speed limits are set at 25 miles per hour.
“When a driver reduces their speed, that’s going to give you more time to act just in case one of the kids do run out in front of the vehicle or if something crosses your path it gives you more time to react to it,” said Dowdell.
He said with the pandemic, school zone speeding has been less of an issue. However, as restrictions become more relaxed, they plan to focus more attention on school zones.
Lt. Dowdell said he thinks red speed will prevent people from speeding.
“Once it goes through that internal process of checking and verifying that we have the right vehicle the actual register owner will receive a citation in the mail,” said Dowdell.
He said warnings that the areas are monitored by surveillance will be posted before entering the zone.
