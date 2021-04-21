Phoebe Health and ATC expand nursing program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) is expanding its nursing program with help from Phoebe Health.
They could have a ramped-up program as soon as next fall. The exact timeline will depend on how soon they can hire more instructors.
Phoebe is footing the bill for the expansion, which will include adding day classes to their current night programs.
“They have supported us through means of human resources, financial resources, and also physical resources,” said the dean of Business/Healthcare Technology, Lisa Stephens.
Phoebe will also allow nursing students to have access to its simulation labs.
“So those students are able to complete those required skills and demonstrate competency in those areas in the program,” she said.
She says this will also help the nursing shortage in Georgia.
ATC is currently looking to fill a full-time biology instructor and a full-time nursing instructor position.
One goal of the expansion is to increase the number of nursing students graduating from Albany Tech over the next two years.
