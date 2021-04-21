Phoebe administers 50K COVID-19 vaccines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has reached another milestone in its fight against COVID-19.
The hospital system administered its 50,000th vaccine on Tuesday.
“Our operations and clinical teams prepared for months for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines. We were one of the first organizations in the state to purchase ultra-cold storage systems which we knew would be required for the Pfizer vaccine,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “Early on, we applied to be mass vaccination sites, and we worked out logistics for large-scale vaccinations long before the vaccines were available. As a result, we became one of the top individual vaccinators in Georgia.”
Phoebe has given vaccines at its three sites in Albany, Americus and Sylvester. The hospital system also offers free vaccines at its primary care clinics and mobile wellness clinics and will soon start administering them at its community and urgent care clinics.
“We are determined to make these lifesaving vaccines as accessible as possible. Just this past weekend, our mobile clinics visited Webster County, Baker County and a church in south Albany. We know widespread vaccination is what will end this pandemic, and we are working hard to get shots in as many arms as possible,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe chief medical officer.
The hospital system said with demand slowing, it will begin to “wind down operations at the mass sites soon and transition most vaccinations to clinic locations.”
“We are working with the Department of Public Health and Albany Area Primary Health Care to pool our resources to staff one large weekly vaccination site in Albany,” Steiner said. “Now that we have our mobile units on the road, and so many clinic options throughout southwest Georgia, administering vaccinations at those locations will be more efficient and convenient for patients.”
Need an appointment?
To schedule a vaccine appointment at Phoebe, call the vaccine hotline at (229) 312-1919 to schedule an appointment at a Phoebe location.
“Our vaccination effort has been an incredible commitment of resources, but it’s well worth the investment. It takes dozens of people every day to operate our sites, and we thank everyone on our staff and others in the community who have dedicated their time and talent to this project,” Grant said. “We take our responsibility to educate people about COVID-19 and help protect them from the virus seriously, and we hope everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet, will do so soon.”
