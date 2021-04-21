Man dies week after being shot by his grandfather during home invasion in N.C.

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died a week after his attempt at a home invasion and robbery led to him being shot by his grandfather in North Carolina.
Jessie Gibson, 34, died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday, April 20.
Police say Gibson had forcefully entered his 76-year-old grandfather’s home on 38th Street NW in Long View, North Carolina and attempted to steal money. Police say Gibson was wearing a mask that covered his entire face and head when he broke into the home.
Once inside, police say Gibson assaulted his grandfather, tried to steal money and pointed a piston at him. As a result, police say the grandfather shot Gibson.
After the shooting, police say Gibson ran from the home to Lowman’s Motel where he was later found.
During crime scene search, authorities found Gibson’s cell phone in his grandfather’s driveway and his mask in the woods not far away from the home.
At the time of the incident, police say the grandfather was home alone and did not know the masked man was his grandson.
The investigation also revealed that Gibson’s motive for the home invasion was the need of money to pay rent.
On April 21, District Attorney Scott Reilley met with officials from the Long View Police Department and was briefed on the facts of the investigation.
DA Reilley did a deep-dive into evidence and a full scope summary and review of facts of the investigation, officials say. Reilly concluded that Gibson kicked in the front door, assaulted his grandfather and attempted to rob him.
Furthermore, it was determined that the grandfather was in fear for his life and only used deadly force after his grandson pointed a gun at him. After the briefing and reviewing a facts, DA Reilly determined no charges would be filed against the grandfather and his actions were justified.
The grandfather has been hospitalized from complications that resulted from the assault but is in sable condition.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information should contact the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343.
