Internship offers hands-on disaster recovery experience in new Dougherty Co. department

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County says it has an internship that’s a great opportunity for one student to gain hands-on disaster relief experience while giving them a hand.
Four years later, the county is still working on helping homeowners recover from the 2017 storms.
The Associations of County Commissioners or ACCG granted the county $2,600 for the internship program. Whoever they choose will get an up-close look at disaster recovery.
“It will be for the Disaster Recovery and Grants Program, which is a new department that we have with Dougherty County. So, they will be helping to establish that department,” said HR Director Dominique Hall.
The intern will learn the administrative side of recovery, including making marketing strategies and assisting with economic development programs.
Hall said this department is needed. Mother Nature has not gone easy on Dougherty County.
“This is an extremely beneficial and excellent department that we have. We are so excited to have it. As you know, Dougherty County has been hit with three natural disasters in probably three years. This department will help them get the funding they so badly need,” said Hall.
The internship will be from May 1 to Sept. 30 of this year, and applicants must meet certain requirements. Some of those include being a college graduate, an undergraduate in a college graduate program or a high school student who is dually enrolled in a college program.
