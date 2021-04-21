Georgia Power makes donation to Sumter Co. Schools

Sumter County (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 5:31 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Power Customer Choice Program has made a hefty donation to Sumter County Schools.

At the April Board of Education meeting, Georgia Power Representative Don Porter presented a check to Sumter County Schools for $10,280.

In 2018, through this program, Georgia Power made a commitment to support the plans of Sumter County Schools educational endeavors.

And as a result, the school system has benefited from the community partnership.

