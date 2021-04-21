Funeral arrangements made for victim in weekend Albany motorcycle crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the victim of this past weekend’s motorcycle crash in Albany.
A graveside service for Jason Littleton will be held on Friday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at the Kimball Cemetery in Sylvester.
WALB News 10 was told people can send flowers and/or light a candle to honor Littleton, click here to learn how.
Albany police said Littleton was the victim of a weekend motorcycle crash. On Wednesday, they said there are no new details at this time but it is still an active case.
His family members recently told WALB that right now, they’re not ready to talk about losing Littleton.
