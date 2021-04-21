Downtown Thomasville gears up for 100th Annual Rose Show and Festival

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Thomasville is in full bloom.
The city and businesses are in preparation mode for the return of the Annual Rose Show and Festival.
An event highly anticipated by many as it marks 100 years of the annual festivities. The theme is “Celebrating 100 years in bloom.”
“A hundred years, I mean it’s an absolute honor to be able to plan this celebration,” said Madison Eaton, the city’s event coordinator.
Having to cancel the show last year because of the pandemic, Eaton is ready to bring back the festivities.
“It was just a struggle pivoting really for all the events we have and we, unfortunately, were not able to move forward with the 99th but it gave us even more of an attention to the details and how we were going to move forward with the 100th,” said Eaton.
In addition to being an important event for the community, the Rose Show and Festival also has a significant economic impact.
In a typical year, they have over 30,000 visitors.
“Every year, we have so many tourists. All of our hotels are currently booked and that’s such a blessing. We have the new Marriott downtown so everything is walking distance from the festival. So, it’s a huge economic impact for our downtown,” said Eaton.
From sip and shop to curated menu items and specials at the restaurants, foodies can expect a culinary experience with a rosy twist.
For the car enthusiasts, there will be a car and truck show.
A little bit of fun for everyone.
Event-goers can expect live entertainment and lots and lots of roses.
New this year, historic displays and the Rose Fest Market.
When it comes to safety, masks are encouraged and there will be signage around the area.
Staff will have clickers to monitor the number of people coming in and out of buildings and tents, making sure there is no overcrowding.
“So, we are excited to bring this centennial celebration back for everyone to enjoy, I’ve heard so many people in the streets saying that they’re excited to get out and about. So, we welcome everyone to come,” said Eaton.
The centennial celebration kicks off April 22 and goes through April 24.
View the full event lineup here.
