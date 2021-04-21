Dougherty Co. Fair to open in Albany this week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve driven by the Albany Mall lately, you’ll notice something new in the parking lot.
“If you’re thinking about coming, don’t think, just come,” said Andrew Stringfellow, the CEO of A Community Affair.
The first Dougherty Fair is making its final preps and organizers want people to know they are ready to welcome you — safely.
“Eat, have fun, ride rides, give the children something to do, give their parents a break and just bring something happy and normal to the community,” said Stringfellow.
A Community Affair, or ACA, is the organization overseeing the fun and festivities.
However, in the midst of a pandemic, some people may be hesitant to go.
“For those of you who are concerned about the COVID, we do understand,” said Stringfellow.
Stringfellow said they are requiring their workers to wear masks and they will be following the governor’s rolled back COVID-19 guidelines.
For those who are interested in coming to the Dougherty County Fair, you won’t be required to wear a mask but you can bring your mask if you would like and there will also be handwashing stations all along the midway.
Besides the rides and popular fair food, there will also be special performances happening throughout the week.
“We do have a 30-foot transforming robot that’s doing shows every day, we have some of the hottest and best DJs in Georgia that will be here performing, including DJ Tranell, DJ Dollar Bill and others. And Essence band is going to close us out on that Sunday and just a plethora of other artists that are going to be here as well,” Stringfellow told WALB News 10.
