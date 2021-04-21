Ballet students awarded with SRTC scholarships

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three talented dancers with the South Georgia Ballet have been chosen to be sponsored by Southern Regional Technical College.
South Georgia Ballet’s “Step Up” program is an outreach educational program that helps teens with financial barriers. The scholarship helps them participate in extracurricular activities while gaining higher education.
The partnership with Southern Regional Technical college awards high school students with scholarships.
On Wednesday, two of the winners, Shanice Madison and Caliyah Sinkfield, were able to tour the college.
Both are seniors at Thomasville High School.
“Honored,” said Madison.
“Very grateful because we both started dancing at the same age and it’s been a huge part of our lives and to just be there be surrounded by great people and great mentor, it’s an awesome thing,” said Sinkfield.
The two are interested in the medical field but plan to continue dancing as they go on to college.
The program partnership helps show students what Southern Regional Technical College has to offer, and the opportunities they can provide.
