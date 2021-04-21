Autopsy results still not in for weekend Dawson homicide

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Many questions still surround the death of a 17-year-old girl after Dawson police found her body at a motel over the weekend.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, Terrell County Coroner Bo Hamby said he is still waiting to get autopsy results back from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Hamby said her body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab on Sunday.
This comes after Frank Thornton, the Dawson public safety director, said police responded to the death of a 17-year-old girl at the Deluxe Inn in the 500 block of Main Street around 12:30 Saturday morning.
The identity of the girl and how or why she ended up in the motel have not been released.
“Right now, the GBI is still conducting interviews with potential witnesses and the investigation is moving along and we’re hoping that anyone that has information concerning this incident will come forward,” said Thornton.
Late Tuesday evening, the GBI said there are no updates in the case.
Thornton said police don’t get a lot of calls to the motel and if they do, they’re typically within the “domestic nature.”
Motel leadership has not immediately responded to our request for comment.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the GBI or Dawson police at (229) 995-4444.
