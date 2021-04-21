Albany leaders combat food insecurities through gardens, gardening workshops

“A well-balanced diet and regular exercise are the two things that can have the greatest positive impact on your overall health. I, and other physicians throughout our area, see patients every day who are struggling with obesity, diabetes and hypertension caused largely by poor nutrition. Those conditions, as well as cases of cancer and low-birthweight babies, are more common in Southwest Georgia than most parts of the country. That’s terribly sad because many of those problems could be prevented. When young people don’t have access to fresh, healthy food, they’re likely to develop deficient diet habits that may lead to a lifetime of health challenges. That’s why Phoebe sponsors community gardens and supports other outreach efforts to make healthy produce more available and improve the health and wellness of our communities,” said Dr. Derek Heard in a statement released to WALB News 10.