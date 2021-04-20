Zoning standoff: Second chances, or equity buster?

Albany leaders will make a decision that could impact one of Albany's old, established neighborhoods. (Source: WALB)
By Keshawn Ward | April 20, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 1:26 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit organization called Haven of Hope is requesting property re-zoning on West Fifth Avenue so they can operate a halfway house for former inmates and mothers of domestic abuse.

They say they want to help people get a fresh start, but many residents of the neighborhood said they aren’t comfortable with having that type of home in their neighborhood; in fact, 185 people signed a petition block it.

Community resident Tracy Coleman believes that the people in the halfway house deserve a second chance.
They believe it will destroy home values and become unsafe.

One speaker believes that the people in the halfway house do deserve a second chance, and home values are safe.

“We’re talking about restoring neighborhoods and keeping the houses. What about restoring the families and building them up? Like I said before, it’s people that make the neighborhood. Not homes,” said community resident, Tracy Coleman.

Albany City Commissioners plan to vote on this re-zoning application next week.

