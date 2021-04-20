Zoning standoff: Second chances, or equity buster?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit organization called Haven of Hope is requesting property re-zoning on West Fifth Avenue so they can operate a halfway house for former inmates and mothers of domestic abuse.
They say they want to help people get a fresh start, but many residents of the neighborhood said they aren’t comfortable with having that type of home in their neighborhood; in fact, 185 people signed a petition block it.
They believe it will destroy home values and become unsafe.
One speaker believes that the people in the halfway house do deserve a second chance, and home values are safe.
“We’re talking about restoring neighborhoods and keeping the houses. What about restoring the families and building them up? Like I said before, it’s people that make the neighborhood. Not homes,” said community resident, Tracy Coleman.
Albany City Commissioners plan to vote on this re-zoning application next week.
