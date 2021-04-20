Woman dies in Valdosta pedestrian accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday morning, the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Saint Augustine Road to investigate a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
E911 received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway.
Upon arrival officers, rendered aid, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
The investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time.
“Our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time,” said Valdosta Police Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.