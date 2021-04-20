‘We must all assume it’s in our area’: Phoebe talks COVID-19 variant and SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The CDC says the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus is now the dominant strain in Georgia.
Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe chief medical officer, said the CDC does the testing for the UK Variant.
She said the CDC talked about the variant being specifically in the metro Atlanta area.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s not in our community.
“We must all assume it’s in our area. So we’re not doing the direct testing for that variant, but the good part about that is (Tuesday), both Moderna and Pfizer are continued to be effective and safe against that variance in particular,” said Grant.
Grant said the best way to fight off the variant is to get vaccinated.
If you’d like to register for an appointment with Phoebe, you can call their COVID-19 hotline at (229) 312-1919.
