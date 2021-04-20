VPD chief ‘very proud’ of force’s response to barricade incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s top cop said Tuesday she was proud of her force’s response to a barricade situation.
On April 14, around 2:30 pm., a 39-year-old man called E911 from a home in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue and said that he was going to shoot and stab himself.
Valdosta Police Department (VPD) officers arrived and began talking with him through a door.
Police said he told officers he wanted to harm himself and that he wanted law enforcement to shoot him.
Negotiators talked through the window for over three hours, while he held a large butcher knife and the man ended up cutting himself, according to VPD.
“The Benchmark Mobile Crisis team decided the man needed an emergency mental evaluation, and detectives made entry into the residence,” the department said in a release. “Police said officers found the man still armed with a knife, but they were able to take him into custody without incident.”
“I am very proud of the response of our department during this incident. From the first officer on scene until the situation was under control, our officers and detectives handled the situation incredibly,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said. “We are greatly appreciative of the quick response and the working relationship we have with Benchmark.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.