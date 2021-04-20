Thomasville celebrates employee milestones

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville recently recognized a number of employees for their years of service to the community, ranging from five years to 40.
These services range from working on the police force to working in the wastewater department.
Malichi Kalip was the only employee honored who achieved a milestone year of 40 years
He currently works in the city’s solid waste department.
City Manager Alan Carson said he was humbled to honor the city’s employees for reaching these milestones and thanked each of them for the time they have invested into the Thomasville community.
