South Georgia Tech Lady Jets ready for NJCAA Tournament

Head Coach James Frey said, ”There are no B-games. If you don’t bring your A-game every single time you get on the floor you’re eliminated. There are fantastic teams all across the bracket. There’s no doubt that when we play our A-game, we’re really good. And I think we can compete with anybody in the country. But, we have to show up. We can’t let the stage bother us and how big the stage is. Enjoy the process, enjoy the fact that they’ve worked hard to get there, enjoy the fact that we’re getting to make the trip this year, we didn’t last. And just enjoy everything that surrounds what’s going on. This team is as good as any, I think when we’re playing our best.”