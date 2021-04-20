South Georgia Tech Lady Jets ready for NJCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Tx. (WALB) - The stage is set for the Lady Jets from South Georgia Tech.
Wednesday the ladies take the hardwood looking for their shot to become the next division one junior college champions. The sixth-ranked Jets have been inside the top 10 for the majority of the season.
With a nine-game winning streak carrying them into Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas, they trust their experience and work this season will be the difference maker to advance to the next round.
Ready for their fifth consecutive appearance in the NJCAA Tournament.
Head Coach James Frey said, ”There are no B-games. If you don’t bring your A-game every single time you get on the floor you’re eliminated. There are fantastic teams all across the bracket. There’s no doubt that when we play our A-game, we’re really good. And I think we can compete with anybody in the country. But, we have to show up. We can’t let the stage bother us and how big the stage is. Enjoy the process, enjoy the fact that they’ve worked hard to get there, enjoy the fact that we’re getting to make the trip this year, we didn’t last. And just enjoy everything that surrounds what’s going on. This team is as good as any, I think when we’re playing our best.”
The Lady Jets will face 11 seeded Tyler Texas Junior College Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.. in the second round.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.