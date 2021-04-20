2 shot outside Remerton bar

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - Remerton Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating an overnight shooting outside of a popular college bar strip.
The GBI said two people, a man and a woman, were injured during a shooting outside of Mulligans Sports Pub on Baytree Place overnight.
The call came in at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
The GBI said no one was killed. One of the victims has been released from the hospital.
People in the area told WALB they believe it was gang retaliation, connected to the weekend shooting at Peaches gentleman’s club that left one man dead.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said both shootings are “very likely connected.”
“I consider this a very safe area, great location, I’ve been here a long time. The bars don’t open until late and I’m closed hours before they open up,” said Barbara Hill, a business owner.
Baytree Place is known for college kids to hang around once the sun goes down.
There are a couple of bars and other businesses in between.
Hill said everything is great during the day.
Others who did not want to go on camera share the same thought, but they say shootings are a frequent thing during night hours.
WALB tried to reach out to Mulligan’s but no one answered the phone or the door.
Remerton Police and the GBI are currently reviewing videos trying to identify the shooter.
If you were there and have any information, you are asked to call the Remerton Police Department at (229) 247-2320 or the GBI at (229) 225-4090.
