Rain-free and cooler until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds and sprinkles quickly cleared for an abundance of afternoon sunshine as highs topped upper 70s low 80s. Overnight clear and seasonably cool low-mid 50s.
Tomorrow remains rain-free as a late season cold front slides across SGA. No rain but gusty winds ushers in cooler air as the front passes. You’ll feel the drop in temperatures Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs low 70s.
Friday off to a cool start mid 40s while highs rebound into the upper 70s through the afternoon. More seasonal upper 70s lows 80s continue through the weekend but rain becomes likely Saturday.
Rain and thunderstorms move in early Saturday and continue into the evening. There’s a slight risk for a few strong-severe storms.
