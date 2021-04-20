5 plead guilty in SWGA meth trafficking wiretap case

“The investigation revealed that Jones and his co-defendants were engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia,” Leary’s office said. “According to Jones’ signed plea agreement, the investigation into his methamphetamine distribution activities began when a police report was filed on December 13, 2017, with the Cairo Police Department about the kidnapping of Jones, Sanders and another individual. From that investigation, and subsequent video and undercover surveillance of Jones and co-defendants, law enforcement learned that Jones was a major methamphetamine supplier operating in Cairo.”