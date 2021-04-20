5 plead guilty in SWGA meth trafficking wiretap case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Five people involved in the distribution of up to 13 kilograms of methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia pleaded guilty in federal court, according to Peter Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
On Monday, Xavier Jordan, 32, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tobias Sanders, 31, of Cairo, also pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On April 15, R. Kevin Barrineau, 47, of Cairo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances. Joseph “Bae Bae” Jones, 31, of Cairo, also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.
On July 7, 2020, Phil Grim, 44, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.
All five entered guilty pleas before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner and all five face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life imprisonment, to be followed by a minimum of five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine.
“Drug traffickers who distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in the Middle District of Georgia face steep federal prison sentences,” said Leary. “I want to commend the GBI for conducting this significant investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Southwest Georgia and working to protect our communities from this poison.”
“The pleas of these defendants are the direct result of the effective partnership between our local, state and federal agencies. We will work tirelessly together to hold accountable drug dealers supplying our neighborhoods with poison. The GBI is dedicated to thoroughly investigating these crimes to lead to successful prosecution,” said Vic Reynolds, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
About the investigation:
Leary’s office said GBI agents conducted a wiretap investigation into the drug distribution activities Jones was involved in, which started in March 2019.
“The investigation revealed that Jones and his co-defendants were engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia,” Leary’s office said. “According to Jones’ signed plea agreement, the investigation into his methamphetamine distribution activities began when a police report was filed on December 13, 2017, with the Cairo Police Department about the kidnapping of Jones, Sanders and another individual. From that investigation, and subsequent video and undercover surveillance of Jones and co-defendants, law enforcement learned that Jones was a major methamphetamine supplier operating in Cairo.”
Jones was taken into custody following a search of his home on Alison Drive in Cairo on June 12, 2019. Inside the home, Leary’s office said agents found methamphetamine floating in the toilet and in the sewage line, $13,323 in cash, two handguns, digital scales and 16 cell phones. Written ledgers describing various transactions amounting to the distribution of 13 kilograms of methamphetamine were found in Jones’ vehicle, according to Leary’s office.
Jordan, acting under Jones’ direction as a courier and under surveillance, was arrested in possession of 1,850 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine on May 5, 2019, Leary’s office said. Grim was caught on surveillance purchasing quantities of meth from Jones and admitted in his signed plea agreement to seeing four to five pounds of meth during one encounter with Jones at his home, according to Leary’s office.
Sanders was taken into custody following a June 12, 2019 search of his Thomasville home, where agents found meth, digital scales, two handguns and $1,923 in cash. In addition, Sanders was listed as a recipient of meth in Jones’ ledger book, according to Leary’s office.
Leary’s office said Barrineau was caught in wiretaps purchasing quantities of methamphetamine from Jones.
There is no parole in the federal system.
