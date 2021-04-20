Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital closes main entrance for renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Heads up, if you’re used to entering the main entrance at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, it’s now closed.
Phoebe is asking everyone to use the side entrance located next to the main lobby as they prepare for renovations.
They said the renovations will feature new registration kiosks that will allow them to track the number of visitors entering the facility.
Joe Austin, the chief executive officer, said they’re excited to start the renovations.
“One of the additions we’re adding to the lobby, there’s going to be self-registration kiosks. So, a patient or family can come into the lobby and register themselves. We’ll take their ID. This will allow us to understand who’s in the hospital, where they are going and the number of patients we have on the floors right now,” explained Austin.
Phoebe is also asking patients who have appointments at the Phoebe Cancer Center to use the Medical Tower Entrance for now.
The renovations are scheduled to last about six weeks.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.