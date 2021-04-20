New plasma donating center comes to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Immunotek, 300 S Slappey Blvd., is a new plasma donating center in Albany. The company came to Albany to help the community and collect life-saving plasma.
Employees said donating plasma takes about 45 minutes.
Regional Director Debbie Sharpe said because of COVID-19, the staff is making sure to wear proper equipment and follow CDC Guidelines.
When you get there, your temperature will be checked.
“Whether they pass or fail will determine whether they continue to donate through the process. Come in and get registered through the system, (answer) some kiosk questions and then go through a short medical physical determining whether they’re eligible,” said Sharpe.
Next, they will go to the plasma donating spot. The donating process is very similar to donating blood.
“Except, we return your RBCs (red blood cells) whereas when you donate whole blood, they donate all of that,” said Sharpe.
This means you can give plasma more often.
“As an established plasma donor, you’re able to donate twice in a seven-day period with 24 hours within your first and second donations. So, if you come in on Tuesday, your next eligible date would be Thursday,” said Sharpe.
These plasma donations go into helping immune disorders, treatments for burn victims, blood disorders and cancer patients.
To donate, there are some qualifications.
“You must be between the ages of 18-65, at least weigh 110 pounds, bring in a valid driver’s license and social security card,” said Sharpe.
Compensation for donating ranges from $45-75.
“Also, any donors that refer a friend or family member will also be compensated for that as well,” said Sharpe.
The center is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. If you have any questions, you can call the center at (229) 302-5709 or click here. They recommend you drink water before the visit.
