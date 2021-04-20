Mother asking for help finding missing Valdosta teen

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A mother is making an emotional plea for the public’s help finding her son diagnosed with autism.
Solomon Curry has been missing since Feb. 27.
His mother, Arlene Curry, says someone picked him up.
He took all his belongings.
The family is worried and he left his medication behind.
”I would like to tell him, how much I miss him. And even if he decides wherever he is that he wants to live that life, I just want to know that he is safe, that’s all I want to know. He left a note saying he loved us and how sorry he was that he didn’t do better after high school, and he said he would get back in touch with us, but seven weeks is too long,” Arlene said.
Arlene said there’s never been a time she didn’t know where he has been.
This week, she received a college bill in the mail under his name.
She thought it was a clue to his whereabouts but it was an application he had filled last year and never showed her.
If you see Solomon or have any information, you are urged to call 911.
