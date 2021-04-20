Meet Joseph McPherson, Dougherty County’s new chief tax assessor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After three decades, Dougherty County has a new tax appraiser.
Former appraiser, George Anderson, has moved on after 31 years on the job.
The county’s new appraiser, Joseph McPherson, isn’t new to Dougherty County. He joined the tax department in 2013.
“I started as a residential appraiser, then I moved up to principal appraiser, which deals with commercial and residential. And afterward, I was promoted to assistant chief appraiser,” McPherson explained. “I’ll be working with the county overall, instead of working as an appraiser working with individual properties.”
McPherson has experience working in Atlanta, New Orleans and Ohio.
“As chief appraiser, I would like to ensure the citizens of Dougherty County will have our utmost professionalism and courtesy when it comes to dealing with property taxes. Whatever the issues may be, we will address them and handle them accordingly,” said McPherson.
McPherson told WALB News 10 that he loves being on the ground interacting with others.
“One thing I like about this job, I enjoy the people I am working with and the people I meet in the community,” said McPherson.
He’s currently working on reviewing property values throughout the county. The board of tax assessors approved mailing out value notices on April 27.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.