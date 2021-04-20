Kemp won’t back down to boycott talk

“First, the left came for baseball, and now, they are coming for Georgia jobs,” said Kemp. “This boycott of Home Depot — one of Georgia’s largest employers — puts partisan politics ahead of people’s paychecks. The Georgians hardest hit by this destructive decision are the hourly workers just trying to make ends meet during a global pandemic. I stand with Home Depot, and I stand with nearly 30,000 Georgians who work at the 90 Home Depot stores and 15 distribution centers across the Peach State. I will not apologize for supporting both Georgia jobs and election integrity.”