Investigation underway after man found dead in Valdosta ditch

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The death of a man in Valdosta is under investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
On April 15, shortly before 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Fry Street after receiving a 911 call about a person facedown in a ditch.
The first officers on the scene approached the 30-year-old man and found that he was deceased.
VPD officials said police didn’t find obvious signs of trauma.
The body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.