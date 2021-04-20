Grady Co. jailer arrested

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A former Grady County jailer was arrested Monday after he was investigated into allegations of inappropriate contact with an underage girl, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Seth Adam Matthews, 20, was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and violation of oath by a public official.
Matthews was a jailer at the Grady County Jail at the time of his arrest but was terminated by the sheriff’s office, according to the GBI.
He was booked into the Thomas County Jail.
On April 13, the GBI said it was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an “investigation involving allegations of inappropriate contact between Matthews and an underage girl on a social media site.”
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.