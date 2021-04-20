Former basketball coach Ranew dies

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - G. Clifford Ranew, 78, a former basketball coach at Worth County and Berrien high schools and one of the winningest coaches in state history, died Sunday, as reported by Frank Sayles of the Tifton Grapevine.
Ranew was a resident of Leesburg.
A Terrell County High graduate, he played baseball at Florida State University and pitched against Texas in the College World Series in 1965.
As a high school basketball coach at both public and private schools in Georgia, Ranew amassed 13 state champion titles while coaching both boys and girls teams. He had more than 1,050 wins during his 45-year career.
As Worth County High girls basketball coach, he won four state crowns – in 1981, 1982, 1985, and 1986 — a run that also included a 71-game winning streak. At Berrien High, Ranew led the girls to the Class AA championship in 1990.
He also won both boys and girls state championships at Crisp Academy, and won a state boys title at Albany’s Riverview Academy.
Ranew also coached basketball at both Lowndes and Lee County high schools and led Lowndes to semifinal and quarterfinal playoff appearances.
