Families honor loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, family and friends gathered outside the Albany Dougherty Judicial Building to pay their respects to their loved ones that were victims of violent crimes this year.
This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and it brings awareness to victims of crimes.
The families of the victims said they’re still hurting.
“That last memory with him kissing me on my jaw, I always will remember that,” said Sadeirdria Canady, the mother of D’Varri Canady. “I don’t wish this on nobody. Going through something like this, my baby, he was only 14 and he didn’t get a chance to experience a lot of stuff. So, that’s real heartbreaking right there. I would tell everyone that’s going through this to just come together.”
Michelle Powell is the mother of Brykia Faith Washington, she said she lost her daughter almost eight months ago.
“I miss her laugh, her personality. She was very bubbly and very sweet, just a lovable person. Everybody loved her because of her personality everywhere she went. I want them to continue to do this. This really was kind and I hope they continue to do this and know that our families are indebted to them all,” said Powell.
The families said they are still trying to find justice for their children.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.