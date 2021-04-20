Families honor loved ones during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

“That last memory with him kissing me on my jaw, I always will remember that,” said Sadeirdria Canady, the mother of D’Varri Canady. “I don’t wish this on nobody. Going through something like this, my baby, he was only 14 and he didn’t get a chance to experience a lot of stuff. So, that’s real heartbreaking right there. I would tell everyone that’s going through this to just come together.”