Americus man arrested on drug, alcohol charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - About 1:45 Monday afternoon, April 19, an officer of the Americus Police Department (APD) conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with an expired registration.
During the course of the stop, the driver, William Cody Cromer, 29, of Americus. was found to have a suspended driver’s license, and was in possession of an open container of alcohol.
Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics and cash.
Cromer is being charged with traffic violations and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. He is currently being held in the Sumter County Jail.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.
