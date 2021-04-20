Albany Interim City Manager wraps first day, tackles utility bill slowdown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -If you live in the City of Albany, and you’re still experiencing a late utility bill, new interim City Manager Steven Carter said that is one of his top priorities, as he wraps his first day on the job
Monday was his first official day, but he said he’s been transitioning into the role for the past few weeks. Carter has been the Assistant City Manager for the past three months.
Carter was the Chief Information Officer working with the City of Albany’s Technology Department.
Carter said he does plan to apply for the position full time once it opens, but until then he has a few things he wants to tackle.
“The goal is really to make sure that the city is well taken care of. Naturally that’s gonna be the first and foremost thing. So we want to make sure that we’re taking care of our utility customers. We have a brand new billing system that’s coming on and we’re working to work out the kinks on that, so I’m asking everybody to be patient with us as we roll that new process out.”
Carter said there will be no penalties or cutoffs, since some people are still haven’t received their latest utility bill.
He said he’s also working to get the fiscal year budget ready for Commissioners.
The search for a full-time city manager continues after former city manager Sharon Subadan resigned.
