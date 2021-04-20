Albany Community Development Council submits proposal to award grants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Albany’s Community Development Council recommended that four agencies receive public service grants.
The council told commissioners that a block grant will allow for more public service activities. They said it would also help provide services to low and moderate-income households.
Six applications were reviewed so far, four met minimum scoring to receive money. Those include the Liberty House, Dougherty County Family Literacy, Albany Housing Authority and the Albany Area YMCA.
Each organization would get $25,000 each.
“Any non-profit that provides services for youth services, services for the elderly, those who may be battered and abused, on medical services. So, any non-profit that submits an organization and meets the threshold based on the community development council recommendations falls under something that we would be very happy to provide funding for,” said Phyllis Brown, the interim director of community and economic development.
The council and commissioners meet again next Tuesday for a final decision.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.