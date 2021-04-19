Wiregrass wins top advertising program awards

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was recently named among the top in the nation in the 2020 Collegiate Advertising program.
The Collegiate Advertising Awards are an elite program recognizing higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotions of their schools.
Wiregrass’ Marketing and Public Relations team received a gold award for a commercial titled, “Local Heroes,” under the TV-Video Advertising-PSA-Single.
The college was one of five colleges in the nation to receive an award for this category.
The team also received a silver award for an ad titled, “Are you ready to be a hero?” in the Magazine Advertising-Single category.
Wiregrass was among two colleges awarded a silver award in this category.
