VPD asking for public’s help finding 2 people missing since February

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is asking for your help finding two people that have been missing since February — something police said is unusual.
Solomon Curry and Walter Stanley Mintz, Jr. have been missing since February.
Curry is 19-years-old and has autism and anxiety issues.
Police said he left his home willingly.
He was reported missing by his mother and she’s concerned because he left his medication behind.
Mintz is 33-years-old and was last seen at a home in Valdosta.
His mother in Florida reported him missing.
“Nothing suspicious but we haven’t had any contact with them or any member of the public has had any contact with them,” Lt. Kyle Salter, VPD investigator, said.
Salter said both are ongoing investigations, so no more details can be shared.
If you have seen any of the two, he asks you to call 911 immediately, so an officer can make contact and attempt to identify.
”We get that all the time, whether it is a wanted person or a missing person. But we still have the duty to go verify and check it out. I rather get a thousand wrong tips than to miss out on the one important tip because someone is afraid to call not sure that it is the right person,” said Salter.
Salter said people don’t go missing in Valdosta for that long, and they eventually turn up within a few days.
They’re also still searching for Derrick Lashune Evans who has been missing since November.
Salter said the majority of the time, they always find the missing person, either from tips or the person calling in.
If you have any information on any of their whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.
