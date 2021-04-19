Turner Job Corps Center holds vaccine site to get students back to in-person learning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Turner Job Corps said 3/4 of their students are learning virtually and in hopes to get their students back to school and involved with the community they held a vaccination site on Monday.
Students said they’re happy to get the vaccine so they can get back to their normal lives.
Turner Job Corps student Dashawn Harris said he wanted to get the vaccine to help numbers go down. He said it would also help with the quarantine process.
“Fourteen days in a room by yourself with nobody to talk to, I think more of us should get the vaccine because it would open the center back to its regular capacity,” said Harris.
Business and Community Liaison Victoria Green-Brackins said getting students vaccinated is important for their re-entry into the community. She said they do a lot of community service and work-based learning with businesses in Albany.
“Work-based learning is sort of like an internship that they do in their particular trades, more recently in the last year or so it had to be virtual, and we want to get back out and start helping those businesses,” said Green-Brackins.
She said they want to get their students back in the community where they can serve and do what they do best.
“Which is help to change this community and this world in which they live teaching our students to be positive contributors and citizens in the world in which they live,” said Green-Brackins.
She said vaccinations are what will keep students safe, as well as the community they go out and serve.
Director of Nursing for Albany Area Primary Health Care Ronda Arline said they’ve given shots to a wide age range. However, there is one group they are struggling to reach.
“We’ve not had a great response from 16-21-year-olds. We only have the Moderna vaccine, so we’re only able to vaccinate 18 and above,” said Arline.
Arline said vaccination sites like this, are a good way to get a younger age group vaccinated. She said many of the students asked questions but were prepared.
“Most of them when they come, they’ve already done their research they’re very well informed about the vaccine by the time they get to us.” said Arline.
Arline said if you have any questions about the vaccine, you should contact your health care provider for those answers.
