Shooting outside nightclub takes a life in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Deputies are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that took a life in Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
The shooting happened at Peaches on the 4100 block of Bemiss Road between 2:30-3 a.m. Saturday, according to Sheriff Paulk.
Paulk said the investigation revealed an argument spilled into a nearby parking lot. That’s when a shot rang out, reportedly killing a man in his 30s.
The sheriff said a warrant was signed Saturday night for the suspect’s arrest. LCSO didn’t name any suspects as of Saturday night.
