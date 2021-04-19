Rep. Buddy Carter considering a run for U.S. Senate

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rep. Buddy Carter says he is considering a run for the U.S. Senate if Herschel Walker, a former University of Georgia and NFL running back and Augusta-native, decides against . Rep. Carter currently represents Georgia’s first congressional district, which covers much of Southeast Georgia, including Savannah and all of the Georgia Coast.
Rep. Carter says he is encouraging Walker to run for the Senate seat currently occupied by Savannah-native Sen. Raphael Warnock. Sen. Warnock was elected in January during the runoff elections for both Georgia Senate seats, and his term will end in 2022.
“I really do hope that Herschel runs. But if he doesn’t, then I can assure you I’m going to run and I’m going to try to bring back the values of the state of Georgia, of the average Georgian, because right now, with the two liberal Democrats that we have, they’re not being represented,” Rep. Carter told WTOC.
Rep. Carter was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2014. He previously served as Mayor of Pooler and as a member of the Georgia General Assembly. He was born and raised in Port Wentworth and graduated from the University of Georgia.
