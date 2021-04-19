Phoebe sees uptick in COVID-19 admissions of those 50 and younger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Younger South Georgians are leading the way in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Phoebe Putney Health System.
Twenty-three COVID-19 patients have been admitted this month. Ten of those 23 patients have been younger than 50.
Phoebe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said holidays like spring break and Easter could be a reason for the rise in younger COVID-19 cases.
“In that younger 18-40-years-old (age group), they still have a tendency to gather more,” said Grant.
She said another reason could be access to the vaccine.
“Because that group didn’t have the same opportunity as the 65 and above, I think that may be a part of it,” Grant said.
She said even though cases in younger South Georgians are rising now, there is the potential for them to get worse.
“We know that it takes two weeks to 21 days after to really see the effects of gathering. We’re trying to keep a close look on that when looking at our admissions,” said Grant.
Grant said it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated. Even though you feel fine, you could be a carrier.
“The virus is still there, and we know the more it spreads the more it stays in the population, it can change to more variants,” said Grant.
Even if you’ve had COVID, Grant said it’s still important to get vaccinated.
“We do not know the whole antibody, how long that will last, with you having had the disease. For the folks here that I personally interviewed who had the virus never want to have it again to that level,” said Grant.
For those who’ve had the virus, doctors recommend waiting 90 days before getting the vaccine.
“That’s because of the side effects those people who have taken the vaccine less than the 90 days, they really felt yucky,” said Grant.
Phoebe encourages everyone to report any side effects they may have to their health care provider.
