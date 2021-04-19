No. 2 Blazers Sweep West Georgia on Senior Day; Outscore Wolves 25-0 for Series and Run Win Streak to 18

UWG put runners at the corners with one out in the top of the first. Sophomore Hunter Meadows made a great catch in center field and throw to home to keep the runner at third for the second out for hurler M. Hill. A ground out to second got the Blazers out of the jam unscathed. A pair of hits from the Hill sisters put runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the first. Goree walked Gano to load the bases with two away. On a 3-2 count to Everson, Goree got a big strikeout to get out of the inning as VSU left the bags full. A pair of singles from Tosone and Meadows with one out and a passed ball moved them to second and third in the bottom of the second. A wild pitch from Goree plated Tosone for a 1-0 VSU lead.