New Birth Fellowship Church provides free COVID-19 vaccines in Albany

“It is indeed a privilege to partner with Phoebe, for them to come out to make this event happen. I think it is a very successful turnout. We need to keep in mind that we are still in a global pandemic. So, we want to make sure that people understand we want to make it as easy and comfortable for people to have access to get shots and get the vaccine because it’s very necessary,” Scott said. “It is very impactful for everyone to do their part from wearing a mask to social distancing, abiding by the CDC guidelines and everything we’re supposed to do. So, for us to be a part of that is excellent on our part.”