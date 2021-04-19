Man wanted after fatal shooting outside of a Valdosta gentleman’s club

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County deputies are looking for a man they claim shot and killed another man after an argument outside of a gentlemen’s club.
Deputies are searching for Justin Leshawn Williams. There is no current photo of Williams.
Williams is accused of shooting Leon Thomas Jr.
The call came in around 2:30 Saturday morning.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said it started at Peaches on Bemiss Road, then spilled over into the parking lot of Valdosta Carpet, across the street, where the shooting happened.
Paulk said it appears to have been gang-related.
“We are actively searching, he might be at a friend’s house locations. We encourage he turns himself in because the fatality is a member of the gang and there’s gang retaliation,” said Sheriff Paulk.
They’re reviewing club surveillance as well as videos people took at the club.
The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any video at the moment due to the active investigation.
WALB News 10 called the club but no one answered.
If you know where Williams is or have any information on the incident or his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
