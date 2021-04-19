High and dry until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and delightful 70s Monday afternoon. Tonight clouds return as a weak disturbance slides across the region. With the exception of a few sprinkles south rain stays away. High pressure builds in behind the disturbance which brings sensational spring weather Wednesday through Friday.
Midweek brings a dry cold front with brisk northwest winds ushering in slightly cooler air. It’ll be a windy day with gusts to 30mph. Otherwise sunshine and pleasant temperatures hold the rest of the week. We’ve got a few cool nights ahead with lows in the mid 40s while afternoon highs bounce from the low to upper 70s.
Next storm system arrives late Friday night into Saturday with showers and thunderstorms to kick off the weekend. Heavy rain and possibly a few strong storms then drier and seasonably mild Sunday into early week.
